Qatar Condemns Israeli Onslaught On Jenin

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the city of Jenin and its refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens.

It considered it an extension of the continuous heinous and horrific crimes of the in the Gaza Strip, and a flagrant violation of international resolutions.

In a statement on Sunday, the of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for the international community to urgently provide the Palestinian people with the necessary protection and to hold Israel accountable for its brutal crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, along with obliging it to stop its blatant violations of international humanitarian law and to compel it to respect international conventions.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including establishing their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

