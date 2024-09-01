Amir Begins Three-Nation European Tour Monday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will begin an official tour in a number of friendly European countries Monday, upon the invitation of their leaders.

His Highness the Amir will begin the tour with a visit to the Kingdom of Sweden, followed by the Kingdom of Norway, and will conclude it with a visit to the Republic of Finland.

His Highness the Amir will hold talks with the leaders and senior officials of these countries on ways to enhance cooperation relations and a number of issues of common concern.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied during the tour by an official delegation.

