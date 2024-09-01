Non-oil exports from Iran’s Mazandaran province soar by 18 percent in 4 months yr/yr

(MENAFN) During the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, non-oil exports from Mazandaran province, located in northern Iran, experienced a notable increase. According to Amir Jamshidi from the province’s Customs Department, the value of these exports rose by 18 percent compared to the same period last year. Specifically, Mazandaran exported 661,200 tons of non-oil goods valued at USD113.478 million from March 20 to July 21 this year. This period also saw a significant 43 percent increase in the weight of the non-oil goods exported, reflecting a substantial growth in the province's export activities.



Jamshidi highlighted that these non-oil products were shipped to 39 different countries, underscoring the province's expanding role in international trade. This increase aligns with broader national trends, as reported by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvanifar. In the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, Iran's total non-oil exports reached USD17.5 billion, marking an 8.0 percent rise compared to the previous year. This reflects a continued expansion in Iran's non-oil export sector despite global economic challenges.



Overall, Iran's non-oil trade during this period amounted to USD36 billion, with imports accounting for USD18.5 billion, a decrease of approximately 6.0 percent from the same period last year. This reduction in imports has contributed to a narrowing of the trade deficit. Specifically, the country’s trade balance for the first four months of the current year was negative USD1.0 billion, representing a significant improvement compared to the USD2.5 billion deficit recorded during the same period in the previous year.



In the corresponding period of the previous Iranian calendar year, Iran’s non-oil exports totaled nearly USD16 billion, while imports stood at about USD19.5 billion. The trade balance during this earlier period was notably negative, highlighting a larger deficit. The improvement in the trade balance this year, alongside increased non-oil export values, indicates positive shifts in Iran's trade dynamics and reflects ongoing efforts to bolster its non-oil export sector.

