Amir Issues Law On Localising Private Sector Jobs

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued Sunday Law No. (12) of 2024 on localising the private sector jobs. The law will be effective six months after it is published in the official gazette.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.