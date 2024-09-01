Amir Issues Law On Localising Private Sector Jobs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued Sunday Law No. (12) of 2024 on localising the private sector jobs.
The law will be effective six months after it is published in the official gazette.
