HMC To Relocate Pediatric Emergency Center From PHCC Al Daayen To Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the relocation of its Emergency Centre (PEC) from PHCC Al Daayen to Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, commencing Sunday, September 8, 2024.

The Al Daayen PEC was first established in 2011 to provide pediatric emergency care to the local community living in the north region of Qatar.

In 2023, the service treated almost 58,000 patients and with the continued growing demand for pediatric care and the need to expand services, it was decided to transfer to HMC's nearby Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital which was opened in 2022.

The move will leverage Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital's state-of-the-art facilities and specialized medical expertise and resources, improving access to high-quality pediatric care and delivering a streamlined process for patients.

Dr. Mohammed Alamri, Chairman of Pediatric Departments HMC and Director of PEC's shared that“The moving of HMC's PEC from PHCC Al Daayen to Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital is focused on improved patient care and delivering a more integrated healthcare experience. We aim to create a more effective and patient-centered healthcare environment that prioritizes excellence in care delivery and positive outcomes for all patients.”

Dr Ibrahim Fawzy, Medical Director and Acting CEO of AAH added“The transfer of pediatric services to Aisha Bint Hamad Al-Attiyah Hospital represents a significant step towards improving pediatric healthcare delivery, enhancing patient outcomes and advancing medical excellence. The service will continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and caters to the pediatric population aged 0-14 years old with emergency medical conditions.”

