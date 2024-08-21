Progentec Diagnostics Launches Caremgmt(TM), An Innovative App Providing A Unified Experience For Those With Autoimmune Conditions
Date
8/21/2024 9:17:53 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneer in diagnostic and digital technologies for
autoimmune diseases, today announced the launch of CareMGMTTM, a groundbreaking app that empowers individuals to take control of their autoimmune health journey.
CareMGMTTM
provides an array of features tailored to support one's health journey, including comprehensive symptom tracking, autoimmune-related research news and updates, personalized health insights, and a secure and supportive community board.
(PRNewsfoto/Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.)
"Our goal with CareMGMTTM is to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those living with autoimmune conditions," said Bernard Rubin, Chief Medical Officer of Progentec.
CareMGMTTM is now available for download on iOS and Android, and is set to become an essential tool for managing autoimmune health.
About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.
Progentec is committed to improving access and health outcomes for patients in therapeutic areas with a high level of unmet need by combining clinically validated diagnostic interventions with state-of-the-art digital and virtual technologies. Through collaborations with research institutions and health practitioners worldwide, Progentec is working to reduce mortality and morbidity while improving care management and service delivery for chronic health conditions.
Contact:
Georg Armstrong
405-216-4818 Ext.106
[email protected]
Related Links:
SOURCE Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.
MENAFN21082024003732001241ID1108585209
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.