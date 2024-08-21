Progentec Diagnostics Launches Caremgmt(TM), An Innovative App Providing A Unified Experience For Those With Autoimmune Conditions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneer in diagnostic and digital technologies for

autoimmune diseases, today announced the launch of CareMGMTTM, a groundbreaking app that empowers individuals to take control of their autoimmune journey.

CareMGMTTM

provides an array of features tailored to support one's health journey, including comprehensive symptom tracking, autoimmune-related research news and updates, personalized health insights, and a secure and supportive community board.

"Our goal with CareMGMTTM is to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those living with autoimmune conditions," said Bernard Rubin, Chief Medical Officer of Progentec.

CareMGMTTM is now available for download on iOS and Android, and is set to become an essential tool for managing autoimmune health.

About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

Progentec is committed to improving access and health outcomes for patients in therapeutic areas with a high level of unmet need by combining clinically validated diagnostic interventions with state-of-the-art digital and virtual technologies. Through collaborations with research institutions and health practitioners worldwide, Progentec is working to reduce mortality and morbidity while improving care management and service delivery for chronic health conditions.



