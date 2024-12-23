Zelenskyy states 2025 to be “the year of a just peace” for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday addressed a meeting of his nation’s officials in the capital Kyiv, speaking that they must do anything in order to make coming year “the year of a just peace” for Ukraine.



“We need a just peace, and each and every one of you must work toward this goal … The coming year will be decisive in terms of this very mission. We must do everything to make 2025 the year of a just peace for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated in a speech on the occasion of the nation’s Day.



Saying that many modifications will happen in globe affairs after US President-elect Donald J. Trump’s inauguration in January, Zelenskyy stated that elections will also take a place in “several key countries” such as Germany and Poland.



Zelenskyy called on the equality of control in many areas such as the Middle East, the Gulf, North Africa, the Sahel, and Latin America is always shifting, and that it is critical to progress Ukraine’s interests in relations with China, India, and other Asian nations, in addition to strengthen ties with Japan and South Korea.



The Ukrainian leader went on to discuss his nation’s enrolment in the EU and NATO as major priorities for the next year, saying that he predicts “further substantial progress” with regard to Kyiv’s collaboration with the latter.



