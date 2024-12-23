Iran exports USD35B worth of technical, engineering services since 1995

(MENAFN) Since 1995, Iranian companies and private sector entities have exported USD35 billion worth of technical and engineering services, according to Iraj Golabetoonchi, the Secretary of Iran’s Association of Construction Companies. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Golabetoonchi explained that this total represents over 1,000 projects carried out by Iranian companies abroad between 1995 and 2024. While exports initially faced a downturn starting in 2011, the Iranian companies experienced a resurgence in 2016 when they entered the Iraqi market and secured USD2 billion in projects that year.



However, the official noted that the export of technical and engineering services has faced further setbacks since 2022, primarily due to the impact of ongoing sanctions, difficulties in obtaining bid bonds for international tenders, and other challenges. Despite these hurdles, Golabetoonchi emphasized the importance for Iranian companies to improve their quality standards in order to meet international benchmarks. He urged companies to invest in skilled engineers and qualified personnel to improve their competitiveness in global markets.



The secretary also highlighted the significant opportunities available in regional markets such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, Iraq, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Persian Gulf countries. With their extensive experience, Iranian construction and contracting firms have the potential to increase their presence in these markets. Golabetoonchi expressed disappointment that Iranian companies are not listed among the world’s top 250 engineering firms, as ranked by Engineering News-Record (ENR), especially when compared to countries like China, which has 70 firms on the list, and Turkey, with 45 firms.



Golabetoonchi called for strategic planning and robust efforts to elevate Iranian firms to global standards. By enhancing quality, fostering innovation, and developing technical expertise, he believes Iranian companies can carve out a competitive edge in the global engineering and construction sector.

