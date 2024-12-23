(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir is communicating with Slovak Primer Robert Fico in Moscow, the Kremlin stated on Sunday.



"Vladimir Putin met Slovak Prime Robert Fico in the Kremlin. On the Russian side, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov took part in the meeting. Robert Fico is in Moscow on a working visit," the statement reads.



In an independent statement, Kremlin deputy Dmitry Peskov declared "we can easily assume that all issues of the international agenda and the future of the transit of the Russian via Ukraine will be discussed" in the conference scheduled in a previous day.



Serbian Leader Aleksandr Vucic announced on Saturday that Fico was preparing to go for a trip to Moscow to talk about the finish of an agreement among Russia and Ukraine on gas transportation to Europe. The agreement ends on January 1, 2025, and Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated Kyiv had no desire to extend it.



MENAFN23122024000045016953ID1109022690