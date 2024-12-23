Bangladesh government, World Bank sign agreements for environmental sustainability

(MENAFN) The government of Bangladesh and the World Bank enter into two financing agreements worth a total of USD900 million to support the country's pursuit of environmental sustainability and climate resilience, with a focus on urban development and inclusive growth.



The 500 million dollars "Second Bangladesh Green and Climate Resilient Development Credit" aims to promote policies that foster the country's shift toward a greener, climate-resilient development, as stated in a media release on Sunday.



This funding also backs measures to tackle air pollution, strengthen environmental regulations, expand access to carbon markets, improve sustainable water and sanitation systems, boost the efficiency of the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100, and advance a climate-resilient environment.



The "Resilient Urban and Territorial Development Project," with a budget of USD400 million, seeks to enhance gender-responsive and climate-resilient urban infrastructure and urban management capacities in seven city clusters along a 950-kilometer stretch of the economic corridor, from Cox's Bazar in the south to Panchagarh in the north of Bangladesh.



The initiative will positively impact approximately 17 million residents in the selected urban regions, according to the media release.

