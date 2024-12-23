Korea's Economy Remains Stable, Says KCCI Chief

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Korea Herald

Seoul: SK Group and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Chairman Chey Tae-won has sent a letter to major chambers of commerce worldwide, emphasising that South Korea's economic system remains stable despite the ongoing turmoil stemming from the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The KCCI said yesterday that Chey sent the letter to leaders of chambers of commerce in 127 countries and 116 foreign ambassadors to South Korea to reassure them of Korea's economic resilience and its efforts to successfully host the APEC CEO Summit, set to be held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, next year.

Chey serves as the chair of the 2025 APEC CEO Summit.

“Despite a series of challenges, the Korean economy continues to function normally,” Chey wrote.

“With a high level of resilience and a stable market economy, we will overcome the current difficulties quickly.”

He also called for continued interest in and participation in APEC, stressing the importance of the summit in advancing prosperity across the Asia-Pacific region.

“The KCCI, together with companies and the government, will ensure the 2025 APEC CEO Summit serves as a significant milestone for the prosperity of APEC nations and their entrepreneurs,” he said.

The summit, scheduled for Oct. 28-31 under the theme of“Bridge, Business, Beyond,” will bring together global CEOs, renowned experts, and senior economic leaders to discuss various topics, including energy transition, digital innovation, AI and health care

Lee Sung-woo, director general of the APEC CEO Summit preparatory office at the KCCI, said the chamber will continue to leverage its global network to highlight South Korea's stability in the lead-up to the summit.