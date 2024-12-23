Report shows over 3,104 Native American children passed away in US boarding schools

(MENAFN) At least 3,104 Native American children died in U.S. boarding schools between 1828 and 1970, according to a report by The Washington Post, a number three times higher than the government's previous estimate. These schools were part of a system designed to forcibly assimilate Indigenous children into European settler culture, often through harsh methods that resulted in severe mistreatment and death. The deaths occurred in institutions that many viewed as not schools, but rather prison camps or work camps.



The children who died at these schools faced numerous hardships, including disease, malnutrition, accidents, and abuse. Tragically, over 800 of them were buried on or near school grounds, and their bodies were never returned to their families or tribes. This disregard for the children’s dignity and the trauma experienced by their families has long been ignored and covered up in American history.



In October, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the tragic legacy of these boarding schools, calling the atrocities “a sin that stains our souls.” He issued a historic apology to Native American communities for the government's role in these practices. Biden’s administration has taken steps to support tribal nations in the aftermath, including measures to strengthen tribal autonomy and protect sacred sites.



This dark chapter in U.S. history has left a lasting impact on Native American communities, and efforts to confront and acknowledge it are ongoing. By expanding support for Indigenous communities and working to preserve their cultural heritage, the U.S. government aims to address the wrongs of the past and provide healing opportunities for future generations.

