Egyptian, Russian representatives discuss Gaza, Syria recent situations in addition to bilateral relations

Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty and his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov talked on a phone called on Sunday about the recent developments in Gaza and Syria, in addition to two-sided relations, the Egyptian Foreign announced in a statement.



The Egyptian ambassador underlined Cairo's "intensive efforts" to reach an "immediate and lasting cease-fire, enabling the delivery of humanitarian aid to the strip." Egypt, next to Qatar and the US, is part of intermediation efforts purpose to put an end to Israel's conflict in Gaza that pursues since the October 7, 2023 Hamas assaults.



Despite the circumstances in Syria, where a recent government has taken control following the collapse of the Assad government, the two ministers approved on "the importance of supporting the Syrian state, respecting its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity."



They also stressed "enhancing coordination among key stakeholders to support Syria during the transitional phase in a manner that prioritizes the interests of all segments and components of the Syrian people."



