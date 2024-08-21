Bentonite Market Dynamics, Size Trends, And Growth Projections 2024 - 2031 Mineral Technologies Inc., Clariant AG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bentonite Market

The global bentonite is estimated to account for US$ 2,810.16 million in terms of value and 41,010.40 Thousand Metric Tonnes in terms of volume by

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Bentonite is a highly plastic clay mineral composed mainly of montmorillonite. It has a high absorption capacity and is used in many industrial processes including foundry-sand bond, iron ore pelletizing, mud, kitty litter, and civil engineering.Market Dynamics:The global bentonite market is witnessing high growth owing to increasing usage of bentonite in drilling fluid applications. Bentonite plays a key role in drilling fluid formation and acts as a viscosifier and sealant. It helps in breaking down cuttings generated during drilling operations and prevents formation damage. Moreover, rising oil & gas exploration and production activities are fueling the demand for drilling fluids containing bentonite. Between 2021-2031, the oil & gas industry is expected to increase its capital expenditure on drilling activities significantly, which will drive the growth of bentonite market. Furthermore, growing construction industry worldwide is augmenting the demand for bentonite in civil engineering applications such as landfill lining, slurry wall construction, and others.🔍 Sample Copy of the Report @Market Drivers: Demand for Bentonite in Drilling Fluid Applications is GrowingThe bentonite market is witnessing substantial growth in demand from the oil and gas industry. Bentonite finds extensive usage in drilling fluids which helps in lubricating and cooling the drill bit during oil and gas drilling activities. Factors such as rising exploration and production activities, increasing number of oil rigs, and continuous technological advancements are augmenting the demand for bentonite in drilling fluid applications. The properties of bentonite such as viscosity control, filtration control, gel strength building, shale inhibition makes it an ideal ingredient for drilling mud. With increasing shale gas production and deepwater drilling projects, the need for high-performance drilling fluids is growing, thereby positively impacting the sales of bentonite.Market Opportunity: Growing usage of Bentonite for Environmental RemediationBentonite has garnered increased usage for environmental remediation and waste management applications owing to its ability to bind and encapsulate various contaminants and pollutants. It is utilized for cleaning up oil spills and treating industrial wastewater containing heavy metals and toxic substances. Bentonite forms an impermeable cladding when hydrated, preventing contaminant leaching and migration. Growing environmental concerns over water pollution and soil contamination has spurred the use of bentonite-based products for remediating contaminated sites. Moreover, bentonite amendments find applications for remediation of radioactive waste from nuclear plants. Increased efforts towards environmental protection present significant opportunities for bentonite producers to tap into the remediation market.Market Trends: Rising Adoption of OrganobentoniteOver the recent past, organobentonite products have gained notable traction, backed by their enhanced properties compared to the conventional sodium bentonite. Organobentonite is produced by replacing exchangeable cations such as sodium ions of bentonite with quaternary organic cations via ion-exchange reaction. This modification endows improved rheological behavior, increased viscosity, higher filtration control, and better shale inhibition in drilling fluids. Besides, organobentonite finds applications as an adsorbent, catalyst support and thixotropic agent. Growing product penetration can be attributed to advantages such as higher thermal stability and temperature resistance. With expanding oilfield development activities involving drilling complex wells, the adoption of high-performance organobentonites is on the rise, characterizing a positive trend in the global bentonite market.🛒 You Can Purchase Complete Report @Top Companies Included in This Report:. Mineral Technologies Inc.. Clariant AG. Kunimine Industries Co., Ltd.,. Charles B Chrystal Co. Inc.. Alfa Aesar. Kutch Minerals. Ashapura Group of Companies. Halliburton Co.. Wyo-Ben Inc.. Polymer Drilling Systems (PDS) Co Inc.. Black Hills Bentonite LLCKey Regions/Countries Classified as Follows:)) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico))) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe))) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC))) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA))) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA) Originally a creative writer, she discovered her passion for editing, combining her flair for writing with a meticulous eye for detail. Her ability to craft and refine compelling content makes her an invaluable asset in delivering polished and engaging write-ups.About UsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

