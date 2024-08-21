(MENAFN) In a recent development, several Ukrainian who were involved in the cross-border attack on Kursk have reportedly admitted to participating in the forced relocation of Russian civilians. This information came to light when the captured or surrendered Ukrainian fighters were confronted with evidence from their own body cameras.



The footage, which has been widely circulated, depicts armed Ukrainian escorting Russian men from private residences. The individuals, who appear to be civilians, are shown being beaten, blindfolded, and bound before being forcibly loaded into a truck. The incidents are believed to have occurred in Goncharovka, a village situated about 8 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.



During their interrogation, the Ukrainian prisoners were shown the video and asked to explain the circumstances. One of the detained soldiers claimed that the individuals being transported were Russian conscripts. However, he also acknowledged that at least three of those captured were actually civilians who had been visiting the area.



The Ukrainian troops asserted that their unit's role was limited to collecting and transporting these individuals to military police, without knowledge of the reasons behind their capture. One soldier revealed that his unit had been engaged as scouts since the previous spring, though not in their primary specialization. Additionally, it was noted that some of the captured soldiers had received training in Germany, while others had only undergone basic military instruction.



The interrogation video, which features Major General Apty Alaudinov of Russia’s Akhmat Special Forces, was posted on Telegram on Saturday, further fueling tensions surrounding the incident. The revelations have intensified scrutiny of the actions taken by Ukrainian forces during the Kursk operation and have sparked a broader discussion about the treatment of civilians in conflict zones.

MENAFN21082024000045015687ID1108584262