President Extends Term Of Central Bank Of Egypt Governor For Another Year

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has extended the term of Hassan Abdalla as Governor of the Central of Egypt for an additional year, effective August 18.

Abdalla, who was initially appointed by President Al-Sisi in August 2022, has now been granted a second one-year extension. His first term was renewed in August 2023.

Abdalla brings extensive experience to the role, having spent 40 years in the sector, holding numerous leadership positions and achieving significant milestones. He was a key figure in the implementation of Egypt's landmark banking reform program in the early 2000s.

Prior to his current role, Abdalla served as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of United Media Services Company, starting in May 2021. He also held the positions of CEO and Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Arab African International Bank (AAIB), where he began his career in 1982.

Beyond his role as Governor, Abdalla has served as a board member of the Central Bank of Egypt for eight years and has held positions on the boards of the Egyptian Stock Exchange and several other prominent financial institutions. He has also chaired the Union de Banques Arabes et Françaises (UBAF) in Hong Kong and founded the“We Owe It to Egypt” Foundation, where he served as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees.

Abdalla has a significant international presence, holding board memberships at the International Institute of Finance (IIF), the London Africa Advisory Group (LAAG) at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and the Emerging Markets Advisory Council (EMAC).

He has also contributed to various major investment companies as a board member.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Abdalla is deeply involved in academia. He has been part of the finance faculty at the American University in Cairo for the past 30 years and serves on the Strategic Advisory Board at the School of Business Administration at the same institution.

Abdalla holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration (1982) and a Master's degree in Business Administration (1992), both from the American University in Cairo.