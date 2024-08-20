Anti-Graft Agency Chief Hopes For Japan's Help In Strategic Analysis Of Corruption Risks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the National Agency for Prevention, Viktor Pavlushchyk, at a meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, Matsuda Kuniori, expressed hope for Japan's help in the strategic analysis of corruption risks in key sectors.

That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The parties discussed the results of the NAC's work amid the full-scale war and, previously, during the pandemic, as the agency has been restricted in certain functions, such as verifying asset declarations of Ukrainian officials and funding reports from parties.

Pavlushchyk emphasized Ukraine's gratitude to Japan for the steady support provided in particular through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which plays an important role in building up anti-corruption mechanisms in Ukraine.

"An important part of the NACP's activity is the strategic analysis of corruption risks in key sectors, such as reconstruction, corporate governance in state-owned enterprises, land relations, health care, public procurement, forestry management, border crossing under martial law, etc. We would be grateful for help in this work, in particular in the form of technical expertise and participation in programs for the development of institutional capacity," said the top anti-graft official.

Ambassador Matsuda Kuniori expressed his support for the NACP team, recognizing the dual challenges that Ukraine is currently facing.

He noted that the meeting was "another step in strengthening partnership relations between Ukraine and Japan, especially in the context of joint efforts to fight corruption."

The ambassador is convinced that given the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and the intention to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, cooperation with Japan, in particular through JICA's initiatives, becomes even more important.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and Japan will strengthen cooperation toward holding Russia accountable for war crimes.