Abu Dhabi Launches First Official Rental Index How To Check Current Rates In Your Area

Abu Dhabi launched its first official rental for the capital on Tuesday. The index was been launched by the capital's sector regulator, Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).

The that serves both tenants and landlords, is designed to increase transparency, provide indicative rental values, and support the stability of the capital's growing real estate market.

The platform offers indicative quarterly rental pricing for properties located in areas across the city. Residents can get easy access to reliable data on residential, commercial and industrial properties.

How it works

The rental index comes in a very user friendly platform where users can select any area across the city and get prices of different types of properties in the area. Users can avail the service through the Abu Dhabi Real Estate website: gov/rentalindex.

To get clear extensive information, users are required to select their choice of municipality - Dhafra, Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain city. They can then proceed by selecting the zone of choice, followed by the sector.

Upon selecting the specific area, the index provides transparent information of prices of properties in that area. These range from apartments to villas. Tenants and buyers can also get a clear idea of the number of bedrooms available in these properties and the different pricing of each.

The portal also provides an interactive map that can be used to view the localities and choose between them.

As per Abu Dhabi's media office, the rental index is a continuation of ADREC's ongoing effort to enhance customer satisfaction in the real estate market, and deliver value to all stakeholders including investors, property owners and tenants.

