Kuwait's Third Aid-Loaded Plane Lands In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's third plane carrying 10 tons of relief aid, donated by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) landed in Sudan on Tuesday to help those affected by the war and floods.

The plane, arriving at Sudan, was received by Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan Dr. Fahad Al-Dhafeeri and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society officials.

He pointed out that this aid plane is part of the Kuwait air bridge to help Sudan which was launched last week upon directives from the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Al-Dhafeeri said that planeloads will continue to be sent to Sudan and that they are working on delivering aid through Merowe airport, north of the country and most affected by the floods.

Sudanese Human Aid Commissioner Salwa Adam is set to visit Kuwait to discuss aid arrangement and priorities along with concerned entities, added Al-Dhafeeri.

Sudanese Red Crescent official Barakat Badri voiced his appreciation for Kuwait's notable contributions to humanitarian work, adding that they are working in coordination with Kuwaiti embassy for the distribution of aid on afflicted areas. (end)

