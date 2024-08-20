WHO: Monkeypox Is Not Like The COVID-19 Pandemic

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A World Organization (WHO) official stated on Tuesday that Monkeypox, whether in its new or old variants, is not comparable to COVID-19.

Hans Kluge, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, emphasized that the organization has methods in place to prevent the spread of Mpox.

During a press at the United Nations, he said,“We can and must collectively combat Mpox.”

Kluge urged countries to establish systems to control and eradicate Mpox globally and to avoid panic or negligence regarding this outbreak.

Recently, Pakistan has reported several cases of Mpox, raising concerns about the potential impact in the region. The emergence of these cases in a country already grappling with economic and healthcare challenges has further strained resources, leading to heightened public health concerns.

The spread of Mpox in Pakistan and neighboring regions could increase cross-border health risks, necessitating coordinated efforts among regional countries to contain the outbreak and mitigate its effects.

Mpox is a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms. While the disease is usually mild, it can be fatal. This virus's Clade 1b variant has caused global concern because it appears to spread more easily through close contact.

Last week, a case of this new variant was confirmed in Sweden, with its origin traced back to Africa. This was the first indication of its spread outside the continent. Following the identification of this new variant, WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Kluge also mentioned that focusing on the new Clade 1 variant would aid in the fight against the less dangerous Clade 2, which has been spreading globally since 2022.

He added,“Currently, around 100 new cases of the Clade 2 Mpox variant are reported in Europe each month.”

Mpox is transmitted through close physical contact, including sexual contact, but unlike previous global pandemics like COVID-19, there is no evidence that it spreads easily through the air.

The situation calls for urgent action to prevent a wider spread that could have severe consequences for the already vulnerable populations in the region.

