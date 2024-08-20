Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Tuesday in Doha with Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken.

They discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and enhance them.

They also tackled the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, developments in joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and stressed the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.