Beirut: The number of brought by the Israeli on eastern Lebanon, on Monday, climbed to 11.

In a statement, the Lebanese of reported that this figure is the final as all people were treated at trauma centers.

Last Monday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa province had preliminarily led to the injury of eight people.

Israel has stepped up its offensive in towns and villages of southern Lebanon since Oct.7, 2023, concomitantly with its unabated aggression on the Gaza Strip.