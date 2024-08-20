Number Of Victims Brought By Israeli Airstrikes On Eastern Lebanon Surges To 11
Date
8/20/2024 7:23:36 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: The number of victims brought by the Israeli airstrikes on eastern Lebanon, on Monday, climbed to 11.
In a statement, the Lebanese Ministry of health reported that this figure is the final as all injured people were treated at trauma centers.
Last Monday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa province had preliminarily led to the injury of eight people.
Israel has stepped up its offensive in towns and villages of southern Lebanon since Oct.7, 2023, concomitantly with its unabated aggression on the Gaza Strip.
MENAFN20082024000063011010ID1108582453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.