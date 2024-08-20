Fragments Of Drone Found In Romania Near Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Romanian Defense announced on Tuesday that fragments of a drone had been found near the border with Ukraine.

The ministry said this in a statement, Ukrinform reports, citing Free Europe/Radio Liberty .

According to the statement, experts carried out investigations on Tuesday, August 20, in an area near the town of Periprava, Tulcea county. The investigation team picked up the evidence from the scene, for their expertise.

The Romanian Defense Ministry said it informed structures in real time about the situations caused by the attacks, remaining in permanent contact with them.

"We also reiterate our strong condemnation of the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation on some targets and elements of the Ukrainian civil infrastructure, which are unjustified and in serious contradiction with the norms of international law," the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

Illustration photo: gov