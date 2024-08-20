Four Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Antonivka In Kherson Region
8/20/2024 7:17:05 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have struck the village of Antonivka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region with a drone, injuring four civilians.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the investigation, the enemy attack occurred at around 17:40 on Tuesday. The Russians dropped explosives from a drone near a store.
The explosion injured four locals, and three of them were hospitalized. One victim was treated at the scene.
Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). An investigation is underway.
