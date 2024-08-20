Boy Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Cafe In Zaporizhzhia Region Dies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 15-year-old boy who was wounded in a Russian attack on a children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region, on August 20 has died during resuscitation.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, on August 20, at around 17:40, Russian shelled the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia.

An 18-year-old girl and four children aged 11, 14, 15 and 17 were wounded after an enemy projectile hit a recreation facility located near the playground of the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia district.

According to prosecutors, a 15-year-old boy died during resuscitation.

"This is yet another inhumane Russian crime. We will not stop until the perpetrators of this criminal aggression are brought to justice," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

According to the report, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).