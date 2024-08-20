Russian Drone Kills Man In Kherson Region's Zmiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region with a drone, killing a local man.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

The regional governor said the invaders were shelling Kherson and the region from morning to night, attacking civilians with drones.

"Today alone, there are nine victims, three of them are children. The situation in river areas is the most critical," he said.