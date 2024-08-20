14-Year-Old Boy Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, wounding a 14-year-old boy.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A 14-year-old boy suffered a blast injury and injuries to his torso and legs. He was hospitalized," the post said.
According to the military administration, doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance.
