Qatari Forces Continue Preparations To Help Secure Paris 2024 Paralympics

Doha: Following their successful contribution to securing the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Qatari security forces continue their preparations to participate in securing the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which will take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

The Qatari security forces work side by side with the French security forces to ensure the safety and order of the recently concluded Olympic Games in Paris.

Qatari troops' participation reflects the strength of the growing strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the French Republic, especially in the security fields, and comes within the framework of an administrative agreement on security cooperation that was signed between the two countries last February.