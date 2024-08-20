Ukrainian President Visits Wounded Soldiers In Kropyvnytskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded defenders in Kropyvnytskyi and presented them with state awards.

The head of state announced this on his page, Ukrinform reports.

"It is always a special honor for me to speak with our warriors. Today, I visited one of the hospitals in Kropyvnytskyi where our defenders are recovering from their injuries and presented them with state awards," Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

He thanked the warriors for defending Ukraine, its freedom and independence.

"We are all immensely proud of you," Zelensky said.

According to the presidential website , Zelensky visited a hospital in Kropyvnytskyi that provides medical, psychological and rehabilitation assistance to military personnel, their families and internally displaced persons.

The head of state inspected the renovated surgical unit, the reconstruction of which was completed last month, adding nine operating rooms.