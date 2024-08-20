Sudan's Sovereignty Council Hails Kuwait Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Aug 20 (KUNA) - The Transitional Council of Sudan has thanked Kuwait for rushing to aid the conflict-traumatized people in his country. This remark was made by member of the sovereignty council lieutenant general Ibrahim Jaber during his meeting on Tuesday with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan, Dr. Fahad Al-Dhafeeri.

Kuwait is of the first countries to launch an air bridge to aid to Sudan, only days after the war started, remarked Jaber adding that they want Kuwait as part of rebuilding process after the war.

Ambassador Al-Dhafeeri told KUNA that during the meeting Jaber spoke of efforts to end the war, whether the Jeddah platform or the bilateral meetings with third parties.

Jaber hailed Kuwait's statement on sovereignty council opening of Adre crossing to allow for aid through neighboring Chad.

Furthermore, Ambassador Al-Dhafeeri affirmed continuation of aid flow to Sudan through the air bridge, saying that this was as directed by His Highness the Amir. (end) mad

MENAFN20082024000071011013ID1108581401