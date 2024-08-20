Rockwell Automation Names Emmanuel Guilhamon New Vice President Of Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) Rockwell (NYSE:ROK) announced that Emmanuel Guilhamon was named vice president, Sustainability, effective July 1.

In this role, Guilhamon is responsible for developing, leading, and executing Rockwell's global sustainability strategy that is focused on delivering three outcomes: sustainable customers, a sustainable company, and sustainable communities. He leads the corporate sustainability team, which provides thought leadership and works with internal and external partners to align on and deliver the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments and to facilitate the development of solutions that help manufacturers achieve their sustainability goals.

“Since joining Rockwell, Emmanuel has made significant contributions to our business,” said Becky House, senior vice president, Chief People and Legal Officer.“He knows our customers and technology and is passionate about the critical role that industrial automation and digital transformation play in helping our customers increase resiliency, optimize production, and ultimately drive sustainability. His global perspective and expertise make him the right person to continue and evolve this important work.”