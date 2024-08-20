Iran imports more than 10 airplanes over past 2 months

(MENAFN) Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash recently announced that the country has successfully imported more than 10 airplanes over the past two months. Speaking at the signing ceremony of 26 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between Iran Airports Company (IAC) and various domestic investment firms, Bazrpash highlighted that there are currently no obstacles hindering the importation of aircraft into Iran. This statement underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the country's aviation sector and facilitating the acquisition of new aircraft.



Bazrpash elaborated that the process for importing planes into Iran is currently streamlined, with the necessary foreign currency being allocated to interested companies through coordination with the Central Bank of Iran (CBI). Additionally, arrangements have been established with the Supreme National Security Council to expedite the clearance of both aircraft and their parts, ensuring that they can enter the country with minimal delay. This coordinated effort reflects a broader strategy to support the growth and modernization of Iran's aviation infrastructure.



The minister also mentioned that Iran’s private maritime companies are in the process of importing several new aircraft, which are expected to arrive in the next Iranian calendar year, starting in late March 2025. This development indicates ongoing investments in both the aviation and maritime sectors, contributing to the overall advancement of Iran’s transportation infrastructure and its ability to support economic growth and connectivity.

MENAFN20082024000045015839ID1108579938