Ritual Temple Of II Century BC Discovered In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Specialists of the Archaeology Department of the Central Museum have completed field studies of an archaeological monument located near the village of Kyzylkol in the Suzak district of the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The research included the excavation of a temple and two mounds, which allowed to obtain unique artifacts related to the Kangyu culture dating back to the II century BC.

During the excavations, bones and horns of cattle and small cattle, stone tools, as well as fragments of ceramics, including vessel handles and buttons for clothes, were found.

The location of the monument near high mountains and lakes, the specifics of the temple structure and the types of artifacts found suggest that the structure was used as a ritual temple, and stone tools indicate the development of agriculture, in particular, land cultivation and harvesting.