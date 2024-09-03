Ritual Temple Of II Century BC Discovered In Kazakhstan
By Alimat Aliyeva
Specialists of the Archaeology Department of the Central Museum
have completed field studies of an archaeological monument located
near the village of Kyzylkol in the Suzak district of the Turkestan
region of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
The research included the excavation of a temple and two mounds,
which allowed to obtain unique artifacts related to the Kangyu
culture dating back to the II century BC.
During the excavations, bones and horns of cattle and small
cattle, stone tools, as well as fragments of ceramics, including
vessel handles and buttons for clothes, were found.
The location of the monument near high mountains and lakes, the
specifics of the temple structure and the types of artifacts found
suggest that the structure was used as a ritual temple, and stone
tools indicate the development of agriculture, in particular, land
cultivation and harvesting.
