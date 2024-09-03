51 Dead, 271 Wounded: Rescue Operation Continues In Poltava At Site Of Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescue operations continue in Poltava at the site of a missile strike that killed more than 50 people and more than 270; law enforcement agencies and the of Defense are investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a message , Ukrinform reports.

“Regarding the tragedy in Poltava. Rescue operations are still ongoing - the rubble is being dismantled. All services are involved. As of now, the number of injured is 271. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. I am grateful to all rescuers, doctors, nurses and all Poltava residents who have joined in, donated blood and supported us. We know that there are people under the rubble of the destroyed building. Everything is being done to save as many lives as possible. According to the information available now, this Russian strike killed 51 people,” Zelensky said.

He expressed his condolences to the victims' families and friends.

“Law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are investigating all the circumstances of this tragedy. The Russians carried out this attack with two ballistic missiles. There was an air raid alert. Everything else - every detail - must be established and verified during the investigation,” the President emphasized.

As reported, on Tuesday, September 3, Russian troops fired two ballistic missiles at an educational institution and a hospital in Poltava.

Poltava region declared three days of mourning.