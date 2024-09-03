Agrarian Policy Ministry Approves Grain Export Limits For MY 2024/2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the marketing year 2024/2025, Ukraine will export 16.2 million tonnes of wheat and a mixture of wheat and rye.

The relevant statement was made by the

Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food

after an annex to the Memorandum of Understanding for the marketing year 2024/2025 was signed by the ministry and grain participants, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The annex approves that the maximum export volumes of wheat and a mixture of wheat and rye (meslin) under UKT ZED code 1001 [Ukrainian Classifier of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity – Ed.] for the marketing year 2024/2025 will be set at 16.2 million tonnes,” the report states.

According to Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Acting Minister Taras Vysotskyi, the above Memorandum and Annex were signed to ensure food security, predictable, flexible and stable grain exports, and a sustainable operation of Ukraine's grain market.

Additionally, the parties agreed to further monitor the volume of grain exports on a monthly basis and adjust the maximum export volumes in January 2025 if necessary.

A reminder that the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) revised the estimates of Ukraine's potential grain and oilseeds harvest for 2024, having downgraded them by 2.8 million tonnes to 71.8 million tonnes.

Photo: Depositphotos