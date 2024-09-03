Amir Attends Dinner Banquet Hosted By Norway's Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended a dinner banquet hosted by Prime of the friendly Kingdom of Norway HE Jonas Gahr Store, in honor of and the accompanying delegation, in the capital Oslo this evening.

The banquet was also attended by a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, and from the Norwegian side, a number of Their Excellencies, ministers and senior officials.