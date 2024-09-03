Air Defense, Drones, Long-Range And Pokrovsk Direction: Zelensky Held Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Strengthening air defense, in particular with the Romanian Patriot, the decision on long-range, the production of Ukrainian drones, the operation in the Kursk region and the situation in the Pokrovsk direction - these were the main topics of the meeting of the Commander-in-Chief's Staff, which was held by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Head of State announced this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. We discussed the use of air defense and the protection of our cities and communities. We have identified steps to make the use of the systems we already have more effective. We are also working to get additional protection for Ukraine. We are counting on Patriot, which Romania is preparing to transfer. I will be grateful for this step of assistance from Romania. This is something that will really support our people, our country, our entire region,” Zelensky said.

He added that work will continue with all partners to develop stronger solutions to support our defense - long-range solutions that could destroy a significant portion of Russian ballistics before the launch.

“This is one of the key issues of this war in general. The issue of our long-range capability and the relevant permits from our partners, long-range shells and missiles that we could use. Russian strikes will be impossible if it is possible for us to destroy the occupier's launchers where they are, as well as Russian military airfields and logistics. To give Ukraine such authorization and weapons is definitely the biggest step towards a real, just end to this war. Russia simply does not know how to fight without terror - it is terrorist strikes and the ability to sow ruins that replace both tactics and strategy of war for the Russian leadership,” the President noted.

Also, according to him, today's meeting included important reports on drones used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the DIU.

“There is experience that should be shared. There are also mistakes that need to be corrected. Our Ukrainian drones must be 100% effective, because it literally means that Ukraine will be 100% effective on the battlefield. And I thank all our people who are gaining this positive experience of using drones for Ukraine, who are sharing this experience with the troops. I thank everyone who produces and supplies drones. And I thank everyone who really accurately destroys the occupier and destroys the Russian war potential - right there, on the enemy's territory,” Zelensky said.

He also said that during the meeting of the Staff, there was a lengthy report by Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi on the front and the operation in the Kursk region.

“There are decisions to strengthen our positions in the Pokrovsk direction. Active actions in Kursk region continue to replenish the exchange fund for our state,” the President summarized.

