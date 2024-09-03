ELIMINATED! Israel Confirms Killing Of Cola-Drinking Hamas Terrorist Who Killed Man In Front Of Kids On Oct 7

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Israeli military on Tuesday

confirmed that a Hamas Nukhba force company commander who led the invasion of Netiv Ha'asara on October 7 was killed in a recent in the Gaza Strip. Ahmed Fozi Nazer Muhammad Wadia was among eight Hamas terrorists killed in the strike on a compound used by the terror group near Gaza City's al-Ahli hospital, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"Daraj Tuffah Battalion Commander and 7 other Hamas terrorists, in a precise IAF strike. The elimination included Ahmed Fozi Nazer Muhammad Wadia, the commander of the Nukhba Company in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion and a member of Hamas' paragliding unit.

On October 7, Wadia invaded the community of Netiv HaAsara using a paraglider and took command of the massacre of civilians carried out by Hamas terrorists in the community. Wadia is the terrorist who murdered Gil Taasa in front of his children. An additional terrorist eliminated in the strike was responsible for several combat specialties in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion, including engineering, sniping, and anti-tank operations, and was responsible for supplying the explosives used to blow up the security fence in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion's area during the October 7 Massacre," the IDF wrote on X.

"The precise strike on the compound where the terrorists were operating was located near the Al-Ahli Hospital compound in Gaza City. No strike was conducted inside the Al-Ahli Hospital premises. Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," IDF added.

Wadia was the terrorist who was filmed drinking Coca-Cola from the fridge of the Taasa family home, moments after murdering 46-year-old Gil Taasa

46,

in front of his two youngest sons, Koren, 12, and Shay, 8, inside the same home, according to a report by Times of Israel.

The IDF's operation on Saturday targeted a compound in Gaza City linked to Hamas militants. This strike resulted in the death of eight militants, including Wadia. The compound was located near the Al-Ahli hospital; however, the hospital itself was not struck, contrary to some reports by Gaza's Health Ministry which claimed a separate strike on the hospital grounds killed three people.

Wadia's death comes amid a brutal conflict that began on October 7, when Hamas militants launched an attack killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. This attack ignited a war that has now raged for 11 months, resulting in over 40,000 casualties, according to Gaza health officials.

Latest in Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu blasts UK's arms export suspension

In a fierce response to the United Kingdom's decision to suspend certain arms exports to Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the move as“shameful.” Netanyahu declared that the suspension would not deter Israel's resolve to defeat Hamas. "With or without British arms, Israel will win this war," he asserted.

The UK's suspension, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government, is symbolic and unlikely to impact military operations significantly but aims to apply diplomatic pressure on Israel.

The UK joins other longstanding allies under growing scrutiny over their military support amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, which has seen a staggering death toll and massive humanitarian crisis.

Lufthansa resumes Tel Aviv flights amid regional tensions

In a sign of stabilizing conditions, German airline Lufthansa has announced it will resume flights to Tel Aviv later this week. The airline will restart its operations at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday, while flights to Beirut remain suspended until September 30.

Lufthansa had previously halted services last month due to escalating regional tensions.

Flights to Amman and Erbil resumed on August 27.