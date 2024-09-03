Over 200 Criminal Networks Aiding Draft Evaders Uncovered

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Ukrainian border guards, together with law enforcement officers, have uncovered over 200 criminal networks that help individuals evade military service by aiding them in fleeing abroad.

State Border Guard spokesperson, Andrii Demchenko, said this on the national television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, law enforcement agencies have uncovered over 570 criminal networks that help individuals evade military service by aiding them in fleeing abroad ... Over 200 criminal networks have been uncovered thus far in 2024," the spokesperson said.

According to Demchenko, the most attempts at illegal border crossing are recorded on the border with Moldova and Romania.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 27, President Zelenskyi said at a press conference that law enforcement agencies, together with the State Border Guard Service, would work out solutions to strengthen control and responsibility for illegal border crossings.