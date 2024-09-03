Air Strike On Makarove In Kharkiv Region: Number Of Wounded Increased To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Makarove, Kharkiv region, one person was killed and two were in a Russian air strike on September 3.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On September 3, at about 15:05, the Russian launched an air strike on the village of Makarove, Bohodukhiv district. A 37-year-old woman was killed, a 59-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were injured . Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged,” the statement said.

The prosecutor's office said that a pre-trial investigation had been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office