Air Strike On Makarove In Kharkiv Region: Number Of Wounded Increased To Two
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Makarove, Kharkiv region, one person was killed and two were injured in a Russian air strike on September 3.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“On September 3, at about 15:05, the Russian armed forces launched an air strike on the village of Makarove, Bohodukhiv district. A 37-year-old woman was killed, a 59-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were injured . Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged,” the statement said.
The prosecutor's office said that a pre-trial investigation had been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a woman was killed and one wounded as a result of a Russian strike on the border village of Makarove in Kharkiv region.
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
