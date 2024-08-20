Guangzhou Serene Villa By Shenzhen Plus Architectural Design Co., Ltd Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected competition in the interior design industry, has announced Guangzhou Serene Villa by Shenzhen Plus Architectural Design Co., Ltd as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in the award-winning villa, which seamlessly integrates natural elements with modern techniques to create a serene and inviting living space.The Silver A' Interior Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs that exemplify excellence in functionality, aesthetics, and innovation, the award sets a benchmark for industry standards and practices. Guangzhou Serene Villa's success in this competition underscores its alignment with current trends and its potential to inspire and influence future interior design projects, benefiting both the industry and end-users seeking high-quality, innovative living spaces.Guangzhou Serene Villa stands out for its harmonious blend of natural materials, such as wood, travertine, and leather, with contemporary design elements. The use of geometric cut-outs and lines in the partition walls breaks away from traditional limitations, creating a sense of connectivity and fluidity throughout the space. The curved recesses in the parlor ceiling add artistic flair while complementing the height between floors. Floor-to-ceiling windows eradicate boundaries between the living space and nature, offering occupants an ever-changing visual experience that fosters a deep connection with the outdoors.The recognition bestowed upon Guangzhou Serene Villa by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Shenzhen Plus Architectural Design Co., Ltd's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design. This achievement is expected to inspire the company's future projects, driving further innovation and exploration in the realm of interior design. The award also motivates the brand's team to continue striving for excellence, setting new standards in the industry without claiming dominance, but rather focusing on delivering exceptional living experiences to their clients.Guangzhou Serene Villa was designed by a talented team at Shenzhen Plus Architectural Design Co., Ltd, including Jian Wen, who oversaw the project's overall design direction, Rongruo Li, who focused on material selection and detailing, and Ying Wang, who contributed to the spatial layout and lighting design.Interested parties may learn more about Guangzhou Serene Villa and its award-winning design at:About Shenzhen Plus Architectural Design Co., LtdShenzhen Plus Architectural Design Co., Ltd is a China-based design firm that aims to innovate and cross boundaries, diversifying spatial value creation. While upholding professional quality, the company expands the boundaries of creation to explore the present. Through innovative thinking, Plus Design empowers patterns, forms, materials, craftsmanship, and types, breaking through the clear boundaries of traditional industry sectors. The firm fosters connections and value between space, culture, and emotions, emphasizing that the core of color and design is an essential element of human life.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and attention to detail. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement, showcasing the designer's expertise and creativity in the competitive interior design industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008, open to entries from all countries and industries. The Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design category promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design field, welcoming diverse participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands. By recognizing outstanding achievements through a rigorous blind peer-review process, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the power of good design, inspiring and advancing the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

