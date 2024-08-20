Billionaire Mike Leach Missing After Yacht Sinks Off Sicily Coast

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) British billionaire Mike Leach, along with his 18-year-old daughter and four others, have gone missing after their yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, Italy.

The Italian Coast Guard reported that the yacht sank on Monday morning, August 19, following a storm.

According to the Italian Coast Guard, the yacht was carrying 22 people, including 10 crew members and 12 guests. Authorities stated that 15 were rescued, but six people, including Leach and his daughter, remain missing.

Italian officials confirmed that the yacht's captain lost his life in the incident.

Mike Leach is one of the most well-known entrepreneurs in the technology sector in the United Kingdom.

The search for the missing individuals is ongoing, with rescue teams scouring the area for any signs of the lost passengers.

This tragic event has shocked the business community, where Leach is highly regarded for his contributions to the tech industry.

As the search continues, concerns grow for the safety of those missing, and tributes are already pouring in for those feared lost in the disaster.

