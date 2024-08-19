Alphabeats Launches Mental Fitness Initiative With USA Triathlon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo by Archi Trujillo for USA Triathlon

Partnership will equip its most elite triathletes with alphabeats mental technology

- Parker Spencer, Project Podium Head CoachLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alphabeats , a leader in mental performance for athletes and an official supporting partner of USA Triathlon's Project Podium, today announced a performance collaboration with the men's elite development program based at Arizona State University (ASU) in Tempe, Arizona which aims to cultivate top young male triathletes for Olympic success. The collaboration will integrate alphabeats' innovative neurofeedback technology into the training regimens of Project Podium athletes, enhancing their mental fitness and overall performance as they pursue excellence in international competition."Mental resilience is a crucial component of triathlon success, especially at the elite level," said Parker Spencer, Project Podium Head Coach. "We look forward to seeing how our athletes can benefit from alphabeats' technology in areas like focus, recovery, and overall mental preparation."The partnership will initially involve a select group of Project Podium athletes who have demonstrated top competitive potential in draft-legal racing. These athletes will integrate alphabeats' mind training program into their daily training schedules over a three-month period, with regular assessments to track improvements in mental performance and its impact on overall athletic achievement."We're excited to work with USA Triathlon's Project Podium and support these exceptional young athletes on their journey to the Olympic podium," said Jorrit DeVries, President & Chief Commercial Officer at alphabeats. "Our technology is designed to give athletes a competitive edge by improving their mental game, which is especially critical in a demanding multisport discipline like triathlon."alphabeats' unique approach combines curated popular music with advanced neurofeedback technology, delivered through an app and EEG headband. Users engage in short, intensive "mental workouts" that enhance focus, relaxation, and cognitive performance. Research has shown that consistent use of alphabeats can lead to a 33% increase in alpha brainwave output, associated with a calm and focused mental state.This initiative aligns with Project Podium's mission to develop top young USA Triathlon Elite athletes and help them achieve medal performances in the Olympic Games. By incorporating cutting-edge mental fitness tools, the program aims to give these athletes a holistic approach to performance enhancement.about alphabeatsalphabeats envisions a world where everyone can train their mind without limits, becoming the directors of their attention, flow, and focus. This vision comes to life with a pioneering approach that fuses curated music and neurofeedback technology, enabling athletes to master their mental performance. alphabeats is designed for athletes looking to push the boundaries of mental resilience, focus, and recovery. By offering a unique pathway for enhancing mind-body synergy, alphabeats sets new standards in athlete training. Discover more about the vision and join the movement towards boundless mental training at listenalphabeats, and follow the journey on Instagram, Meta, YouTube, and LinkedIn.About USA TriathlonUSA Triathlon is proud to serve as the National Governing Body for triathlon, as well as duathlon, aquathlon, aquabike, winter triathlon, off-road triathlon, paratriathlon, and indoor and virtual multisport events in the United States. Founded in 1982, USA Triathlon sanctions more than 3,500 events and races and connects with and supports more than 300,000 unique active members each year, making it the largest multisport organization in the world. In addition to its work at the grassroots level with athletes, coaches, and race directors - as well as the USA Triathlon Foundation - USA Triathlon provides leadership and support to elite athletes competing at international events, including World Triathlon World Championships, Pan American Games and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

