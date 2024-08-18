Bengal Governor Calls For Emergency Meeting On Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Will Address Harbhajan Singh's Letter'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has called for an emergency meeting of representatives from various societies of the state to apprise them of the action taken in the Kolkata doctor rape case. In addition, he will also gather opinions on the rape-murder case that took place at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

This came after an open letter from former cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh, who had expressed deep anguish over the delay in justice for the victim.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Bengal Governor wrote,“HG's swift action on the letter from Shri Harbhajan Singh expressing his anguish over the tragic incident at R.G. Kar Medical College. HG has called an emergency meeting of a cross-section of Bengal society to apprise them of the action taken in the matter and to take stock of their opinions in this regard.”

“HG will be addressing Shri Harbhajan Singh on the action taken and proposed to be taken. HG expressed his solidarity with the civil society all over India who have expressed their deep concern over the ghastly incident and the apparent inaction of the government in the matter,” he added.

"With deep anguish over the delay in justice for the Kolkata rape and murder victim, an incident that has shaken the conscience of all of us, I have penned a heartfelt plea to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms. @MamataOfficial Ji, and Hon'ble @BengalGovernor, urging them to act swiftly and decisively," Singh said.

"The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the full weight of the law, and the punishment must be exemplary. Only then can we begin to restore faith in our system and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again, creating a society where every woman feels safe and protected," Singh added.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9, leading to nationwide strikes by the medical community. After a mob vandalized the protest site on August 14, Kolkata police imposed Section 163 of the BNSS around the hospital for seven days from August 18 to maintain order.





(With inputs from agencies)