Large-Scale Book Exchange Book Square Took Place In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 18 August, the Square event took place in Lviv on the square near the monument to Ivan Franko, where more than 5,000 were exchanged. The exchange was initiated by the Lviv Municipal Library.

This was reported to Ukrinform by Vasyl Kmet, director of the Lviv Municipal Library.

"More than 5,000 book were exchanged at the event today," Vasyl Kmet said.

Books in good condition written in any language other than Russian were accepted for the exchange, regardless of the year of publication.

In addition to the book exchange, the organisers prepared an interesting programme with various activities for children and adults.























































































The Book Square project has been in existence since 2021, but due to the full-scale invasion, it was put on a forced pause. This is the first book exchange to take place since the beginning of the war. The project is being implemented with the support of the Ukrainian Book Institute at the expense of the state budget of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Costa Rica became the anniversary country of the Ukrainian Bookshelf project. From now on, works of Ukrainian literature can be found at the National Library of Costa Rica's capital San Jose.