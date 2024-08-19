SADC Ordinary Summit Expresses Concern Over Attacks On Civilians In Palestine

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





HARARE (Zimbabwer), Aug 19 (NNN-SANEWS) - The 44th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Community (SADC) Heads of State and has noted with concern, the ongoing attacks on civilians in Palestine.

“[The] Summit noted with concern the relentless attack on civilians in Palestine (Gaza) which has resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of property, and deteriorating humanitarian conditions and called for an immediate cease-fire, the release of all hostages, and the commencement of talks to bring a lasting solution to the conflict,” it said in its communique.

The 44th Ordinary Summit of the SADC was held in held in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The gathering elected President of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, as the Chairperson of SADC, and Madagascar President, Andry Rajoelina as the incoming Chairperson.

The Summit also reiterated the regional call made at the 39th SADC Summit for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and acknowledged that the sanctions continue to hinder the progress and prosperity of Zimbabweans and the SADC region.

The leaders also touched on the Mpox situation on the continent and in the SADC region.

The Member States welcomed the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHIEC).

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) also declared Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

They have since urged Member States to strengthen disease surveillance, diagnosis testing and clinical care, infection prevention and control as well as awareness raising of the disease at all levels of the community.

“The summit extended solidarity and support to Member States affected by Mpox and further requested the World Health Organisation, Africa CDC and other partners to avail resources towards the Mpox response in the region.”

In addition, the leaders reiterated their unwavering support to Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in promoting and consolidating peace, security and stability in the two countries.

“The summit commended His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, the President of the Republic of Angola, for his efforts to bring lasting peace to the security challenges in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo through the Luanda Process and brokering a cease-fire agreement between the DRC and Rwanda and called on the two countries to cease all hostilities.”

They also endorsed the establishment of the Office and the structure of the Special Representative of SADC and Head of Mission of SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).

In addition, the leaders noted the SADC electoral calendar for the remaining part of 2024, which includes elections in Botswana and Mozambique in October. Elections will take place in Namibia in November and Mauritius on a date still to be determined.

The summit wished the Member States successful elections.

The gathering also endorsed the theme of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, titled 'Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC'.

The theme recognised that innovation is a fundamental instrument with significant potential to drive priority sectors of manufacturing, mineral beneficiation and agro-processing to enhance the industrialisation and economic growth of the SADC region.

The SADC Member States also committed to take the necessary measures at the regional and national levels to address the challenges faced by people with albinism.

“The summit urged Member States to continue monitoring weather and climate risks, including the forecasted La Niña event and develop contingency measures to mitigate the impact of disasters.” - NNN- SANEWS