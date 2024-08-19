Kherson Region Hands Over Hundred FPV Drones To Ukrainian Marines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's marine brigades have received a hundred FPV drones, three EW systems and other equipment from the Kherson region.

Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

During his visit to a marine brigade, the regional governor discussed the operational situation and the need for strengthening defense capabilities.

"I brought a hundred FPV drones to the Marines. Thanks to these 'birds,' they effectively destroy the enemy's manpower. In addition, I handed over three EW systems and office equipment," the post reads.

The Ternopil City Council earlier handed over 40 attack drones to the fighters of the 110th Mechanized Brigade.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram