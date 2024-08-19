Azov Brigade Shows Tests Of Combat Platform Liut 2.0

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard has demonstrated the tests of the remote control combat Liut 2.0.

The brigade announced this on Instagram , Ukrinform reports.

"Combat platform Liut 2.0 in service with the 12th Azov Brigade. The Ukrainian robotic drone has a machine gun, up to 20 km of power reserve, three days of autonomous operation and 4th class of protection," the post reads.

The Liut 2.0 is used for infantry fire support and surveillance of the battlefield in dangerous areas.

"The platform has positive feedback from Azov drone operators. It will make the lives of fighters on the front line much easier," Azov said.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Andriy Lebedenko said on July 30 that unmanned systems were already more effective on the battlefield than artillery.