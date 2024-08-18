German Politicians Criticize Move To Cut Ukraine Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of the opposition and ruling parties in Germany criticized the government's plans to limit security assistance to Ukraine.

This is reported by DW , Ukrinform saw.

"The 'traffic light' coalition is pursuing policies in the style of Donald Trump, halting further aid to Ukraine due to internal squabbles. The only difference is that, for Germany, supporting Ukraine means financing its own security," said Norbert Röttgen, a foreign policy expert from the opposition Christian Union (CDU), who took to X to comment on the issue.

His fellow party member, CDU budget expert Ingo Gädechens said Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the ruling coalition are showing "unprecedented hypocrisy" toward Ukraine: on the one hand, Scholz constantly promises "support" for as long as it takes, and on the other hand, he tries to become "chancellor of peace". It is this contradiction that led to the current crisis, the opposition politician believes.

DW adds that the Greens, who are part of the government, also slammed plans to stop additional aid to Kyiv. "Ukraine absolutely unequivocally continues needing our full solidarity and support. All the necessary financial resources should be provided to this end," said Britta Hasselman, head of the Greens faction in the Bundestag.

Defense expert Christian Klink of the SPD, which is also a member of Germany's ruling coalition, called on Germany to not allow Ukraine to become a victim of the "debt brake", or a set of measures that prevent a significant increase in the state's debt budget. "Giving space for diplomacy is, of course, the right thing to do. But we must continue providing Ukraine with the opportunity to persevere in its defensive war. In particular, it is necessary to urgently deliver air defense systems to protect its civilian population," he told Der Spiegel.

's THW president arrives in Kyiv to assess humanitarian needs of Ukrainian

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a number of media outlets, with reference to Bild, reported that the German government would stop allocating new funds designed as assistance to Ukraine. According to the publication, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner have put on hold all new funding applications.

It is noted that current contracts will be fulfilled, but new enquiries for aid, particularly from the Ministry of Defense, will not be approved because the current budget planning has not laid down any more money that could be transferred to Kyiv.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said the reports of the German government's alleged termination of military aid to Ukraine were "incorrect and manipulative." The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi , assured that the Ukrainian side continues to work with German partners to maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine.