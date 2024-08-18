عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iraq, NATO Discuss Enhancing Military Cooperation

Iraq, NATO Discuss Enhancing Military Cooperation


8/18/2024 7:26:39 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Chief of Staff of the Iraqi army Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah discussed with Commander of the NATO Mission in Iraq Lieutenant General Lucas Schreurs the topic of enhancing military cooperation between the two sides.

The two sides discussed cooperation, coordination and extending partnership when it comes to training, in addition to providing expertise to the entire military establishment to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi army.

Read Also
  • Sudan government agrees to send delegation to Cairo
  • Ukraine says struck second key bridge in Russia's Kursk region
  • Turkiye is committed to its responsibilities toward NATO: Turkish Defense Minister

MENAFN18082024000063011010ID1108573446


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search