Iraq, NATO Discuss Enhancing Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah discussed with Commander of the Mission in Iraq Lieutenant General Lucas Schreurs the topic of enhancing military cooperation between the two sides.

The two sides discussed cooperation, coordination and extending partnership when it comes to training, in addition to providing expertise to the entire military establishment to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi army.



